Fashion District Announces New Curfew for Those Under 18 to Be Enforced Daily

The Fashion District Philadelphia is implementing a new curfew for its mall in Center City for youth under the age of 18 that will be in place daily until further notice due to the uptick in “negative activity” around the mall.

Beginning on Monday, April 17, visitors of the mall, better known as The Gallery, who are under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 23 years old after 2 p.m., the mall said in a statement.

This will be enforced daily until further notice, according to the mall.

Employees of the mall who are under the age of 18 and show up after 2 p.m. will be allowed into the mall without an adult, but they will have to show identification for where they work.

“It needs to be noted that anyone at any time after 2 p.m. daily that appears to be younger than the age of 18 may be approached by security or law enforcement for proof of age,” the mall said.

Those who are using mass transportation to go elsewhere in the city will still be able to do so.

The mall’s previous code of conduct required visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult who was at least 25 years old after 5 p.m. on Fridays and through the end of the weekends.