Teen stabbed 9 times in South Philly double stabbing

A teenager was left fighting for his life after being stabbed nine times -- most of the stab wounds to his back -- along a South Philadelphia street late Thursday night.

Léelo en español aquí.

Philadelphia police officers responded to the 600 block of Snyder Street just after 11:30 p.m. to find two people bleeding from stab wounds, police said.

A 16-year-old had eight stab wounds to his back and one to his upper chest, police said. Officers rushed him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A 21-year-old was stabbed twice in his front right shoulder and listed in stable condition at the hospital after medics rushed him there, police said.

Police didn't initially recover a weapon, investigators said.

The circumstances leading to the double stabbing weren't clear.