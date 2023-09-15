Teen stabbed 9 times in South Philly double stabbing

A teenager was left fighting for his life after being stabbed nine times -- most of the stab wounds to his back -- along a South Philadelphia street late Thursday night.
Philadelphia police officers responded to the 600 block of Snyder Street just after 11:30 p.m. to find two people bleeding from stab wounds, police said.
A 16-year-old had eight stab wounds to his back and one to his upper chest, police said. Officers rushed him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
A 21-year-old was stabbed twice in his front right shoulder and listed in stable condition at the hospital after medics rushed him there, police said.
Police didn't initially recover a weapon, investigators said.
The circumstances leading to the double stabbing weren't clear.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.