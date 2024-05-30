Rita's introduces a new water ice flavor for the summer. Hint: It will make you say ‘Oh Yeah!'

Just in time for the warmer months, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has introduced a new Kool-Aid tropical punch flavor.

The Pennsylvania-based company has launched the new flavor at all Rita's locations - but get it now because it will only be available for a limited time.

The Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Italian Ice will be featured in a 5-Layer Gelati, which combines Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Ice with layers of creamy Vanilla Custard and is topped with rainbow sprinkles.

But if you want a "sippable treat", the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Ice Blender drink offers a refreshing way to beat the heat.

“This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s an opportunity to bring an iconic brand like Kool-Aid to life in a way only Rita’s can. Both Rita’s and Kool-Aid resonate across generations, and it’s a perfect match,” Vice President of Marketing of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Mark Jenkins said. “By leveraging Kool-Aid's recognizable flavor and Rita's expertise in creating delicious frozen treats, we're able to offer guests an unparalleled taste experience that's both familiar and new at the same time.”

For more information and to find your closest location visit ritasice.com.