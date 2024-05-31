How will Philly actually clean every block? Green official reveals summer plan

Earlier this month, Mayor Cherelle Parker made headlines when she signed an executive order aimed at the ambitious task of cleaning up every block of Philadelphia this summer.

Now on Friday, May 31, 2024, we learned how the new office city Office of Clean and Green Initiatives plans to pull off the seemingly monumental task.

Carlton Williams, director of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, held a news conference alongside representatives from the Philadelphia Streets Department, Philadelphia Water Department, Mural Arts Philadelphia, School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia Parking Authority, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and other city department and civic leaders midday Friday.

"We are one Philly, a united city" was the rallying cry of the group of 13 departments represented at the news conference. Nearly every person that spoke echoed Parker's message of making Philly the "cleanest, greenest big city in America.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Williams noted how the new plan can be carried forward.

“We believe in the theory of broken windows,” Williams said, “In that if you allow things to go unkept and undone, chaos and other things will follow. So, it’s important that residents see that we care.”

Parker's plan to make Philly 'safer, cleaner, greener'

"We want to make sure that we address these issues," Williams said Friday.

Two weeks ago, Parker -- a first-term Democrat -- signed an executive order creating her Clean and Green Cabinet, while announcing an ambitious endeavor to clean every block and address quality of life issues over the summer season.

"All Philadelphians want a cleaner, safer, greener Philly. This is what I mean when I say, 'One Philly,'" Parker said on May 17, 2024.

It's an ambitious plan with a team of 38 people tasked with finding ways to make Philly cleaner and greener as efforts are expected to ramp up in the next few weeks.

The 13-week-or-so plan goes far beyond cleaning up trash and sweeping streets, with potholes, illegal dumping, abandoned cars and blighted properties also set to be addressed.

“Cleaning every neighborhood, every block at a time by fixing potholes, fixing abandoned property, vacant cars, abandoned autos," Williams said two weeks ago. "We got the people here to do it we’re excited."

It all starts on Monday.

"The Office of Clean and Green Initiatives in collaboration with various city departments will discuss the proactive and holistic strategy to address the many systemic and incessant quality of life issues related to litter, illegal dumping, graffiti, abandoned automobiles, vacant lots, and nuisance properties. The goal of the program is to clean every neighborhood in the City of Philadelphia over a 13-week period throughout the summer starting June 3 through August 26," the city said in a news release.

It's a long list of issues that people have been complaining about for decades. Residents are now hopeful that they'll finally be addressed.

For South Philadelphia resident Duncan Lloyd, the effort could be a way for the city to make a good first impression on visitors.

"Obviously summer is a big tourist time for folks to come in to Philadelphia and, like, first impressions go a long way," Lloyd said. "So, if you're not from the city and see a cleaner, more kept up Philadelphia, I think you'll want to come back."