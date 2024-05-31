An investigation is underway after a group of kids assaulted several people last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The first incident happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1900 block of Spring Garden Street, according to police. A man in his mid-twenties was riding his bicycle when a group of boys and girls tried to push him off.

The group of children then tried to take his stuff, but the victim was able to get away without getting hurt and without being robbed, officials said.

Then, just 45 minutes later, two men in their early thirties were targeted on the corner of 20th and Hamilton streets, according to police. About 15 boys punched, kicked and stomped on the victims.

The victims each suffered cuts, bruises and are missing teeth due to the incident, investigators said. They were taken to a nearby hospital and are each listed in stable condition.

The third incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North 16th Street when a man in his mid-thirties was attacked by a group of boys, police said.

The victim in this incident got a broken nose, bruising and needed stitches above his eye, according to officials.

Investigators say that there were no reports of damage to property. Officials don't believe there were any cars used in connection to these incidents.

The investigation is currently ongoing and officials believe these are all connected with the same group of kids behind the attacks.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.