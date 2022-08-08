A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what Philadelphia police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot at least twice in his body, the boy was rushed by his to the hospital where he was being treated in stable condition, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

By the time police arrived, the shooting victim was gone, but evidence of the shooting remained scattered across the street.

At least 34 shots were fired from at least two shooters, investigators said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A dark-colored car pulled up to the corner and "at least two shooters exited the vehicle and opened fire on the 15-year-old," Pace said. "It does appear the he was being targeted."

The boy lives near the shooting scene, police said.

Other people were walking in the area at the time, but no one else was shot, police said.

This was just the latest shooting in Philadelphia involving a child. As of last Thursday, at least 135 children were struck in shootings in the city -- that's about 10 percent of the total shooting victims, according to data gathered by the city controller's office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.