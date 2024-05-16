Organizers, elected officials and other "guests and dignitaries" are set to gather in Wildwood Crest, NJ, on Thursday afternoon for the ribbon cutting of a property that is said to be the largest single resort in all of Cape May County.

On Thursday afternoon, Donald Cabrera, the mayor of Wildwood Crest will join Dan Alicea, president of Madison Resorts for the ribbon cutting on the $52 million Madison Resort Wildwood Crest -- a property created after the company purchased The Oceanview Motel followed by the addition of the Royal Hawaiian in Wildwood Crest and to combine the two into one resort.

Organizers said, in a statement ahead of Thursday's grand opening, that the new resort will "bring together the historic doo-wop stylings of the Oceanview Motel and combine it with the iconic Royal Hawaiian property next door, for one giant resort that will feature 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools, cabana and poolside seating for 100+, two hot tubs, beachfront weddings, two fitness centers, five conference rooms, two rooftop event spaces and pet-friendly accommodations."

Provided A look at a pool at the Madison Resort Wildwood Crest in Wildwood Crest, NJ.

In a statement, Alicea said this was a project two years in the making.

"We’re thrilled to bring our Madison Resorts family to the Wildwood Crest community," he said in a statement. "With this opening, we’re excited to help save and preserve an important piece of Wildwood Crest history, while bringing the Jersey shore its largest new resort. We’ve invested more than $52 [million] in this project as we’re feeling bullish about the future of Wildwood Crest, Cape May and the Jersey Shore.”

Organizers said that they performed "major top to bottom renovations at both former hotels - while celebrating and preserving the doo-wop style architecture that Oceanview Motel was famous for."

The new resort will offer over 200 rooms, three restaurants, two pools, two hot hubs and a wealth of other amenities.

For those looking to visit the new property, organizers said that the first tower of rooms is available immediately for those that want to be the first guests to experience the resort, with all towers and rooms online by grand opening weekend starting May 16th.

For more details, visit the Madison Resort Wildwood Crest's website: www.madisonresortwildwoodcrest.com.