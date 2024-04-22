Philadelphia

Teen shot in the foot near Temple University's campus, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police officers on scene of a shooting near Temple University
A shooting closed a portion of North 16th Street near Temple University on Monday, according to the school's alert X account.

When police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m., they discovered that a 16-year-old boy was shot one time in the left food, officials said.

Responding officers took the boy to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Students and residents are being urged to use caution.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just after 4:30 p.m. where yellow police tape could be seen blocking off the area as police investigated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made yet and there have been no weapons recovered, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

