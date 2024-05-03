A man was left injured after a shootout between two teenagers on Thursday night, according to police.

It was around 9:20 p.m. when police in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, got alerts of shots fired from a Shotspotter system near the intersection of Beech and North Evans streets, officials said.

As police made their way to the scene, the dispatch center for Montgomery County started getting calls about shots fired, officials said. When they arrived, they found a man in his early twenties on the front porch of a home on the 300 block of Beech Street with one gunshot wound to his back.

The man told officers that he was entering his home through the front door when he heard gunshots before realizing that he was hit, police said. Investigators were able to confirm that the victim was not involved in the incident.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, officials said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, officers were told that there was another call to the dispatch center about a shooting at Beech and North Franklin streets, police said.

When police got to this scene, they found 18-year-old Jamiere Williams on the porch of a home on the 400 block of Beech Street, according to officers. Williams had a gunshot wound to his neck and was wearing only shorts and socks.

Williams told police that he was at a store when someone started shooting at him, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators were able to watch video footage from the intersections of both Beech and North Evans streets as well as Beech and North Franklin streets. They were able to figure out that Williams was one of the shooters and that he had run back to his home after the incident where he allegedly hid his gun and changed his clothes.

Surveillance video also captured the moments leading up to the shooting that showed Williams going into a convenience store on the corner of Beech and North Evans streets, police said. Shortly after he entered, two other males that appeared to be teenagers entered the store.

All three men could be seen quickly leaving the store and arguing with one of them saying, "I'm strapped," officials said.

One of the teenagers and Williams each pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other repeatedly, police said could be seen on surveillance cameras.

After the shooting was over, Williams ran east on Beech Street while the other suspect ran southbound on North Evans Street, officials explained.

Investigators at the scene later found 15 empty shell casings.

A search warrant for Williams' home on Friday uncovered the blood-soaked clothes he was wearing during the shooting, several guns and a bag with over a half pound of marijuana as well as packaging material and a scale, investigators said.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Pottstown Detectives at 610-970-6574.