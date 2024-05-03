What to Know The House Judiciary Committee's "Victims of Violent Crime in Philadelphia" criticized District Attorney Larry Krasner and his handling of crime in the city.

The hearing, which took place on Friday, May 3, featured statements from House Republicans as well as family members of slain police officers in Philadelphia.

Krasner responded to the hearing during a Friday afternoon press conference that featured faith leaders and survivors of gun violence.

House Republicans and family members of slain police officers gathered in Philadelphia on Friday to criticize District Attorney Larry Krasner and his handling of crime in the city.

The House Judiciary Committee held a “Victims of Violent Crime in Philadelphia” hearing at the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building in Center City.

“When you don’t prosecute bad guys you shouldn’t be surprised that you get more crime,” U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chair of the committee, said.

Krasner – who was elected by voters in 2017 and re-elected in 2021 -- has been a controversial figure in Pennsylvania and nationwide. Krasner vowed to bring sweeping reforms and transparency to an office plagued by the scandal surrounding former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, who was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to prison time.

Throughout his tenure as the city’s top prosecutor, Krasner’s commitment to criminal justice reform and reducing mass incarceration has drawn both praise from progressives as well as criticism from conservatives who labeled him as soft on crime. Some families of victims have also questioned whether Krasner’s social reform interfered with his duties as the top official in charge of punishing crime.

In the past, Krasner has argued that social reform is, in fact, the most effective way to fight crime and cited investing money into education as well as drug and mental health treatment as more effective ways to reduce it rather than placing people in jail for non-violent offenses.

Those who organized Friday’s hearing accused Krasner of having “pro-criminal policies” that “embolden criminals at the expense of victims and Philadelphia residents."

The parents and widow of Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald – who was shot and killed in 2023 -- were among those who attended the hearing.

“He is part of the problem,” Joel Fitzgerald, Officer Fitzgerald’s father, said of Krasner. “He opens that door. He creates the recidivist opportunities.”

Terry O’Connor, the widow of slain Philadelphia Police Officer James O’Connor IV, also attended the hearing.

“Our lives were forever changed at 6:09 a.m. when Jim was pronounced dead,” she said.

Their stories were highlighted during the hearing in which Republicans steered conversations towards Krasner’s policies. They also invited an attorney involved in Krasner’s impeachment trial. Democrats who attended the hearing, meanwhile, invited a doctor and a witness from the Philly anti-violence group Ceasefire.

“What comes out of this, I think is just more stirring the pot and chaos to try to somehow influence the electorate,” Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Philadelphia) said.

Rep. Jordan also addressed why Krasner wasn’t invited to the hearing.

“DA Krasner can get in front of your cameras any day,” Rep. Jordan said. “In fact he did it, what, two days ago? He has a forum any time he wants. We wanted to give an opportunity to particularly the O’Connor family and the Fitzgerald family to tell their story.”

Krasner initially spoke about the hearing with a press conference on Thursday as supporters stood by him.

“We’ve got the right friends and they’re all standing here with us,” he said Thursday. “We got the right enemies and they will be coming here to do what they do best which is spread lies and spread fear and panic people instead of making them think.”

Krasner held another press conference around 3 p.m. on Friday in response to the hearing, which he dismissed as a political stunt that included “next to no data.” Despite his criticism of the hearing, Krasner insisted he was not criticizing the family members of victims of violence who attended it.

“I will not under any circumstance be critical of people who have suffered terrible losses,” Krasner said.

During Krasner’s press conference Friday, survivors of gun violence, faith leaders and others spoke about their own experiences with violence, public safety and the criminal justice system. Krasner also referenced public data from Philadelphia police showing a decrease in violent crime.

As of Friday, there were 89 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down 35 percent from the same time last year and the lowest year to date number in the city since 2016, according to police data.

“We have to, on the one hand, be encouraged by what we see in the data,” Krasner said. “But on the other hand, we have to never forget that there are people, even when society’s getting safer, who have suffered horrific losses. Who have suffered terrible losses. Who will be affected by it forever. And that we have to do everything we can to respect and to support them and to protect them in different ways.”