Teen hospitalized after being shot following 4-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a teen driver was shot following a crash that happened in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

According to police, the 18-year-old man flagged down officers along the 100 block of W. Erie Avenue shortly after he had been shot following a crash that happened earlier.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that the teen was shot "two or three times" in his chest and torso after being involved in a four-vehicle crash along the 800 block of Erie Avenue.

Small said that a total of four vehicles were involved in the earlier crash and after the incident, several of the individuals involved fled the scene.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim was standing outside of his vehicle when he was approached by a black sedan and a gunman hopped out and fired at the teen driver several times.

Police found seven bullet holes in the teen's vehicle and, officials said, investigators recovered 12 bullet casings at the scene.

After the shooting, the teen returned to his vehicle, along with a 16-year-old passenger, and drive about eight blocks before flagging down officers, Small said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, according to an update from police on Thursday morning.

Officials have not shared any description of the suspected shooter and no arrests have been made, but Small said an investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department's shooting investigation group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).