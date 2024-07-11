3 dead, 2 hurt in 5 separate shootings in 5-hour span in Philly, police say

A man, a woman and a teenager were killed while another man and another teenager were injured during five separate shootings late Wednesday night through Thursday morning in Philadelphia, police said.

The first shooting occurred Wednesday, July 10, at 10:19 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man – later identified as Hashim Gardner -- was riding a motorized scooter along the 4600 block of Levick Street in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia when a suspect in the passenger seat of a dark-colored sedan opened fire.

Gardner was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

The second shooting occurred Wednesday at 10:43 p.m. along the 800 block of West Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia. An 18-year-old man was outside his car following a multi-vehicle crash when a black sedan approached him. A person inside the sedan then exited the vehicle, pulled out a gun and opened fire at the 18-year-old, police said.

The teen was shot multiple times in the chest and the shooter fled the scene. The wounded teen drove his car until he came in contact with police on the 100 block of West Erie Avenue. The teen was then taken to the hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

The third shooting occurred Thursday at 12:18 a.m. in Northeast Philadelphia. Police were flagged down by a woman who told them that a man had been shot inside the Frankford Convenience Store on the 1500 block of Pratt Street. When they arrived at the store, the officers found a 34-year-old man – who investigators said appeared to be an employee -- suffering from gunshot wounds to his left and right shoulders. Police also found an open cash register and several bills near his body, indicating that the motive in the shooting was robbery, investigators said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m.

The fourth shooting occurred at 2:32 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Cumberland Street. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:42 a.m.

The fifth shooting occurred at 3:30 a.m. Police responded to the 4200 block of Westminster Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his back. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made in any of the five shootings and police have not released detailed descriptions of any suspects. A weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting on Westminster Avenue. No weapons were recovered at any of the other four crime scenes, according to investigators.

If you have information on any of the three homicides, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3334. If you have any information on the two non-fatal shootings, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8270.

You can also submit an anonymous tip on any of the five shootings by calling or texting Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Entering Thursday, at least 135 homicides have happened in Philadelphia this year, according to police data. That's down 41% from last year and the lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2016.