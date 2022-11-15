A teen girl is being hailed a hero after police say she helped a boy who was being followed by a woman who was trying to lure him to a Wawa in Pottstown.

The incident occurred late Friday afternoon. Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school along the 300 block of East High Street in Pottstown when a woman began following him, police said.

Green told police the woman claimed to know his family and said she’d get him anything he wanted at Wawa.

Green didn’t listen to the woman however and went inside the Dani Bee Funky plant shop where Hannah Daniels, 17, was working at the counter. Surveillance video shows the woman standing by the door as Green whispers to Daniels.

“He’s like, ‘Tell them, you’re my mom,’” Daniels said.

Daniels recognized the boy who was a regular at the shop. She then locked the door to the shop as the woman ran away.

Green’s father, Sam Green, told NBC10 he was proud of his son and also praised Daniels for her quick actions.

“I’ve always been really strong about teaching him about stranger danger and what to do,” he said.

Residents told NBC10 the woman, who is homeless, has mental health issues and is known to frequent the area. Police said they tracked the woman down but didn't reveal whether or not she'll face any charges.