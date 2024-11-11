Kensington

Teen critically injured in Kensington shooting

Police say a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in an incident that happened along East Albright Street on the night of Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

A teenaged boy is in critical condition after, officials said, he was shot multiple times in a shooting that happened in Kensington on Sunday evening.

According to police, police responded to the scene of a shooting along the 2000 block of East Albright Street at about 9:43 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Police learned later that a 17-year-old boy, who was believed to have been involved in this incident, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in West Philadelphia after he had been shot multiple times.

The boy, officials said, was listed in critical condition.

Police at the scene recovered a firearm, but officials said, no arrested have been made.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, law enforcement officials said.

Anyone who may have information ion this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

