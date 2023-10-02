Teen boy — riding in car the fled from state police — dies in I-76 crash

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with vehicular homicide after she, allegedly, crashed a stolen car while on the run from a state police vehicle, killing a teen boy who was a passenger in the car.

According to the state police, the incident happened at about 5:51 p.m. on Sunday, when a state police trooper attempted to stop a black Hyundai Sonata along I-76 near the Girard Avenue exit in West Philadelphia.

Officials claimed the car had been reported stolen earlier that day, and when the trooper put on a siren and emergency lights, the Sonata attempted to flee.

However, officials said that, the car lost control as it "immediately fled" and crashed into a concrete barrier on the right shoulder before impacting with a vehicle in the left lane of the highway.

The Sonata then swerved back to the right and turned, rolling several times up onto an embankment off the side of the roadway before coming to a stop at the right shoulder, police said.

During this crash, a 15-year-old boy from Philadelphia was thrown from the vehicle and onto the roadway, officials said.

After the crash, all occupants of the vehicle -- a 14-year-old girl from Philadelphia who was behind the wheel and three additional juvenile passengers -- were taken to the hospital where they were treated for undisclosed injuries.

The boy that was ejected from the vehicle, officials said, was later pronounced. The teen girl driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and related offences.