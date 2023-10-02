West Philadelphia

Teen boy — riding in car the fled from state police — dies in I-76 crash

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with vehicular homicide after a boy riding in a car she was driving was killed when their vehicle crashed on I-76 in West Philadelphia on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with vehicular homicide after she, allegedly, crashed a stolen car while on the run from a state police vehicle, killing a teen boy who was a passenger in the car.

According to the state police, the incident happened at about 5:51 p.m. on Sunday, when a state police trooper attempted to stop a black Hyundai Sonata along I-76 near the Girard Avenue exit in West Philadelphia.

Officials claimed the car had been reported stolen earlier that day, and when the trooper put on a siren and emergency lights, the Sonata attempted to flee.

However, officials said that, the car lost control as it "immediately fled" and crashed into a concrete barrier on the right shoulder before impacting with a vehicle in the left lane of the highway.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Sonata then swerved back to the right and turned, rolling several times up onto an embankment off the side of the roadway before coming to a stop at the right shoulder, police said.

During this crash, a 15-year-old boy from Philadelphia was thrown from the vehicle and onto the roadway, officials said.

After the crash, all occupants of the vehicle -- a 14-year-old girl from Philadelphia who was behind the wheel and three additional juvenile passengers -- were taken to the hospital where they were treated for undisclosed injuries.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Philly police shoot, kill man wanted in quadruple shooting that left 3 dead in home

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Red October arrives: The Lineup

The boy that was ejected from the vehicle, officials said, was later pronounced. The teen girl driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and related offences.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us