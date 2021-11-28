Teen Boy Dies After Being Shot 8 Times in North Philadelphia

A teenage boy died from his injuries after he was shot eight times in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

The 16-year-old boy was on the 400 block of Diamond Street at 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot eight times throughout his body and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.

No arrests were made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The shooting occurred hours after a Temple University student was shot and killed a few blocks away from campus in North Philadelphia.

A quadruple shooting also occurred at 8:12 p.m. along the 1300 block of South 50th Street. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the right leg, a 21-year-old man was also shot in the right leg, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the right thigh and grazed in the chest and a 40-year-old man was shot once in the right arm.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. The 40-year-old man is in critical condition while the other three victims are all stable.

So far this year there have been more than 500 homicides, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in Philadelphia.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.