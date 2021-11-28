Gunman Shoots and Kills Temple Student in North Philadelphia

A Temple University student was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Samuel Sean Collington, 21, of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, was on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue at 1:32 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Collington was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

Temple University later confirmed with NBC10 that Collington was a student at the school.

"This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time," a spokesperson for the school wrote.

So far this year there have been more than 500 homicides, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in Philadelphia.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.