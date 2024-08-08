Teen pleads in Northeast Philly bus stop shooting that injured 8 students

One of five people who have been arrested in a March 6 shooting at a bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia that left eight teens injured, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges in a negotiated deal.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, Jamaal Tucker, 18, plead guilty to charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses for his role in a March 6, 2024 shooting at a SEPTA bus stop, located at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

The attack left eight teenagers, all students at Northeast High School, injured, officials said.

With this plea, a number of other charges -- including other aggravated assault and reckless endangerment offenses -- that Tucker was facing were dropped.

According to police, Tucker was one of several people who were involver when three people armed with firearms exited a car as a bus pulled up on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and fired more than 30 shots at a group of teens waiting for a bus.

Police have said seven teenage boys and a teenage girl were hurt in the shooting. Two of the victims were 15 years old, five of the victims, including the teen girl, were 16 years old and one victim was 17 years old.

All of them, officials said previously, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with Tucker, 17-year-old Asir Boone, Ahnile Buggs, 19, Jermahd Carter, 19, and an unidentified 15-year-old have also been arrested and charged in this incident.

Tucker is not in police custody and is awaiting sentencing. His next trial date is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2024.