Philadelphia police officers Christian Rodriguez and Sean Burgess are being recognized as heroes for their actions in responding to the scene of the SEPTA bus stop mass shooting that left eight teenagers hurt last week.

Officials said that, as the first officers to arrive on the scene, Burgess and Rodriguez helped tend to injured students and stop the bleeding in their wounds long enough to help keep every one of them alive before victims were rushed to area hospitals after the shooting.

The officers told NBC10's Brenna Weick that they essentially turned a typical 10-minute drive into a 2-and-a-half minute trek when they heard the call for the shooting come in over the radio.

And., when they got to the location, Officer Burgess said, they were met with a "chaotic" scene.

"It was chaotic to hear screams of children and look at the blood that's coming out of these kids and realize, there's a lot of kids here," Burgess said. "And, we are going to have to patch these kids together the best we can."

They said that, when they arrived, there weren't enough tourniquets for all the victims. Burgess said that he helped a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg by using the child's own belt as a tourniquet.

In recognition of these efforts, the officers will receive a national award from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids called the National Heroism Award.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids was formed after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The organization is a nonprofit focused on ending school violence.

A date to present the officers with the award has not been set yet.

The organization has also started a fundraiser for families affected by the SEPTA bus stop mass shooting.

Arrests made in March 6 mass shooting

Meanwhile, students returned to class at Northeast High School days after the shooting as police announced they made two arrests.

Another individual was apprehended on Tuesday.

The search is on for at least one more suspect in the March 6 shooting.

Law enforcement officials also said all the teens who were injured in the shooting are now in stable condition, including the 16-year-old who was shot nine times.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, as students from Northeast High School were gathered at a bus stop at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, in the city's Burholme neighborhood, officials said.

At that time, a blue Hyundai Sonata that, police said was reported stolen -- and has since been recovered -- pulled up across the street and three armed people jumped out and opened fire on the crowd at the bus stop.

In the incident, eight teens -- all Northeast High students -- where inured, including one 16-year-old who was shot nine times. That boy was the only victim in the incident that was listed in critical condition at the time, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, six other teen boys and a teen girl were shot as well, and they were all listed in stable condition after the incident.