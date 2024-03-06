Eight people, likely children, were injured in a mass shooting near a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement source told NBC10.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues near a Route 18 SEPTA bus and a Dunkin' Donuts, officials said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found eight people who had been shot, the source said. All of the victims were taken to local hospitals. Police have not yet revealed their conditions though a high ranking law enforcement source told NBC10 at least one of the victims is in critical condition.

Police also did not release the ages of the victims but said they are "suspected to be juveniles."

A SEPTA official told NBC10 the bus was struck by gunfire though no one who was on the bus was injured.

The incident was the fourth shooting near a SEPTA property in the past four days.

The most recent shooting occurred only a few hours after SEPTA officials said they were cracking down on crime amid the violence.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

