5th suspect arrested in shooting near SEPTA bus that injured 8 students

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to the SEPTA bus stop mass shooting that left eight Northeast High School students injured on March 6, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced on Thursday at a news conference.

Through evidence and video, investigators were able to determine that a 15-year-old was inside of the Dunkin' Donuts that the car used in the shooting was parked at, located across the street from the Route 18 bus stop where the shooting took place.

Vanore said this suspect was in communication with the previously charged suspects that were inside the blue Hyundai Sonata. Phone records showed that this fifth suspect identified people at the bus stop for the shooters and sent pictures, according to the police.

Officials said this suspect even told the suspects in the car what kind of clothing he was wearing and told them, "don't cook me," assumably so they didn't shoot him too.

The fifth suspect also told those inside the car when to "go" and that's when the three suspects exited the car and committed the shooting which was seen on surveillance video investigators obtained, Vanore said.

The fifth suspect is facing the same charges as the other four suspects that are already in custody.

Previously, Asir Boone, Ahnile Buggs, Jermahd Carter, 19, and Jamaal Tucker were already arrested for their alleged roles in the mass shooting.

NBC10 has not gotten comment from any attorneys representing those men.

Police did not provide information on how the latest suspect arrested knew the suspects that have already been in custody.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. as rain fell on Wednesday, March 6, as students from Northeast High School were gathered at a bus stop at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, in the city's Burholme neighborhood, officials said.

At that time, a blue Hyundai Sonata that police said was reported stolen—and has since been recovered—pulled up across the street and three armed people jumped out and opened fire on the crowd at the bus stop.

In the incident, eight teens—all Northeast High students—were injured, including one 16-year-old who was shot nine times. That boy was the only victim in the incident that was listed in critical condition at the time, police said.

Boone, 17, Buggs, Carter and Tucker are currently facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other offenses.

"We are not done," Vanore said.

Police said they are looking at other incidents that could be connected to this incident, including the shooting on March 4 at Ogontz and Godfrey avenues that left five people shot, one fatally.

They wouldn't give the exact number of cases connected but Vanore said there are “several.”

Vanore said they believe that there are two groups that seem to be going back and forth.

“We do believe they are connected, we don’t have the exact motives,” Vanore said. “We are not in any way done with this investigation. We're going to get to the bottom of Ogontz."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Additionally, through the evidence reviewed in this case and a previous case, investigators were able to connect Buggs to a homicide on February 15 on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue where a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Buggs has been charged with murder for that homicide as well.

“The District Attorney's Office is going to vigorously prosecute these cases," First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee said.

“We are also sending a message today that those young people that want to engage in that type of behavior that we are going to come after you," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. "And we’re going to get you.”

Bethel said the police will be working on a deployment strategy to help support the schools as kids are released to address the community's fears.

"Despite those occurrences on that week, school is the safest place for our kids to be. I know that's challenging when you have 11 children shot in a week. But I will also continue to tell parents that inside those school settings, inside those walls, continue to be the safest place for them to be," Bethel said.

This is a breaking new story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.