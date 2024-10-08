West Philadelphia

Suspect arrested, charged with murder after man stabbed to death in West Philly

Police have arrested 45-year-old Calvin Lewis, of West Philadelphia, after a man was stabbed to death along N. Simpson Street on Aug. 19, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a man was stabbed to death on the 300 block of North Simpson Street in Philadelphia.
Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have apprehended a man and charged him with murder after a man was stabbed and left for dead in a West Philly roadway on Aug. 19, 2024.

According to police, officers apprehended Calvin Lewis, 45, of West Philadelphia, after he was found along the 400 block of Turner Street in North Philadelphia at about noon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2024.

Lewis has been charged with murder and related offenses in an attack that, officials said, happened on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, along the 300 block of North Simpson Street.

On that day, at about 5:40 a.m., police officials said, officer were dispatched to that block to find 59-year-old Alfred Robinson suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

Robinson, officials said, was pronounced at the scene at about 5:49 a.m. that day.

Police officials believe that Robinson was stabbed in a home along that block and ran outside where he collapsed, as follow up investigation found a knife on the first floor of a nearby home.

Court documents did not immaturely list an attorney for Lewis nor did they note when he would next appear in court.

