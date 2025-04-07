Pennsylvania

Video: Tree crushes SUV in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the moment a massive tree crushed a vehicle in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on Monday, April 7, 2025

By David Chang

Video shows the moment a tree toppled over and crushed a vehicle in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred Monday, April 7, 2025, along the 1600 block of East Street Road. A witness told NBC10 he was working on the roof of a nearby business when he heard a crashing noise and then spotted a massive tree falling.

Surveillance video from KARCO Gas Station shows the tree toppling over and crushing a white SUV that had stopped behind another vehicle. Moments later, a driver gets out of the crushed SUV and walks to the driver in front of her.

The witness told NBC10 he and another person checked on the woman who did not appear to be seriously injured in the surveillance video. However, it’s unknown at this time if she required medical attention. The witness also told NBC10 there were many trees in the area that looked like they were about to fall.

NBC10 is reaching out to police for more details on the incident.

