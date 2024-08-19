Man dies after apparent stabbing at West Philly home, police say

A man died after an apparent stabbing inside a West Philadelphia home, police said.

Police responded to a report of an injured person along the 300 block of North Simpson Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man who appeared to be in his 30s on the ground suffering from lacerations to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later discovered a knife on the first floor of a nearby home.

Police believe the man was stabbed inside the home, ran outside, yelled for help and then collapsed on the ground.

No arrests have been made, police have not released details on any possible suspects and they have not determined a motive.

Investigators are currently interviewing three adults and a child who they say were inside the home when the incident took place.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.