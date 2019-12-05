Teens Attack Deliveryman and Steal 9 Pizzas, Philadelphia Police Say

What to Know A group of teenagers attacked and robbed a pizza deliveryman in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, police said.

The victim was walking on the 3900 block of N. Alfred Street on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. when he was approached by seven teens, between the ages of 14 and 17. The teens announced a robbery and at least one of the suspects struck the victim in the head with a handgun, according to investigators.

The deliveryman managed to fight off the teens. The suspects stole nine pizzas and fled towards 1900 Ruffner Street, police said.

The teens were captured on dashcam video from the deliveryman’s vehicle. All of them were wearing dark-colored clothing. Police also said the teen who was armed was wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, gray sneakers and was carrying a silver semi-automatic firearm.

Later that night, about a mile away, a delivery driver with New Station Pizza was inside his car when an armed robber approached him and demanded money and food, according to employees with the shop. The deliveryman managed to escape unhurt. Police have not yet confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

If you have any information on either incident, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3353/3354.