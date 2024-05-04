SEPTA

SEPTA driver, passengers hurt after car crashed into bus in North Philly, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police lights
Getty Images

A SEPTA driver and several passengers were hurt after a bus was hit by a car in the Logan section of North Philadelphia on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and Lindley Avenue, officials said. The people inside the car that were involved in the crash fled the scene.

Officials say that none of the injuries that the Route J bus driver or the passengers sustained appear to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us