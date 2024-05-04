A SEPTA driver and several passengers were hurt after a bus was hit by a car in the Logan section of North Philadelphia on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and Lindley Avenue, officials said. The people inside the car that were involved in the crash fled the scene.

Officials say that none of the injuries that the Route J bus driver or the passengers sustained appear to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.