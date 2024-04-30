Man dies as car smashes into Lehigh Valley car dealership

A man died after his car left a Lehigh Valley roadway and crashed into about 20 vehicles parked outside an Allentown car dealership early Tuesday.

The wreck took place just after 1 a.m. on April 30, 2024, along the 1900 block of Lehigh Street, Allentown police said in a news release shared on social media.

Léelo en español aquí.

The car driver was seriously injured and later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio later identified the driver as Abeil Adilow, a 27-year-old from Philadelphia. The coroner ruled the death accidental and caused by "multiple traumatic injuries due to motor vehicle collision."

Adilow appeared to be driving "at a high rate of speed North on Lehigh St." when his car "left the roadway and struck multiple parked cars," police said.

The cars were parked outside the Bennett Auto Group locations that sell both Toyota and Infiniti models. It appeared that at least 20 cars were damaged -- many with busted out windshield and windows. A piece of the striking car also wound up in the seat of one of the parked cars.

There was also some damage to the actual Inifiniti dealership building.

The full extent of damage wasn't immediately revealed, but it could be upwards of $3 million.