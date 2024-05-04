A teenager is dead after a quadruple shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday, according to police.

Police say that multiple 911 calls led them to the scene of a shooting that happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of South 51st Street.

Léelo en español aquí

A group of males is believed to have opened fire in the direction of a home where people were gathered to celebrate a graduation, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace.

Three of the victims in the shooting are teenagers and one is in his early twenties, officials said.

An 18-year-old was shot one time in the face, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injury just before 7 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A second victim was a 17-year-old who was shot four times throughout his body, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to a children's hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The youngest victim is a 16-year-old boy who was shot twice in his left forearm, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

A victim in his early twenties was shot one time in his left leg, according to police. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators discovered at least 27 spent shell casings with about 20 on the west side of the street and 6 or 7 on the east side, Pace said.

Homes, as well as parked cars, on both sides of the street were struck by gunfire, according to Pace.

It remains unclear if any of the victims were involved in the shooting, Pace said.

The scene is currently being held by police as the investigation is ongoing. One weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.