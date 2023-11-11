As school districts across the country are still dealing with a teacher shortage, one local high school is hoping to inspire their own students to fill the need.

It's a first-of-its-kind program where kids learn how to be educators. They also get life skills they can use no matter what career they decide to pursue.

Damani Knox is one student at Science Leadership Academy at Beeber in Philadelphia who is teaching classes while only in the eleventh grade.

"It feels important. I feel like I'm part of something big. A change that’s gonna happen in Philly and hopefully all over America," she told NBC10.

Knox is one of about two dozen juniors in the school's new career and technical education program. It's certified by Pennsylvania and is a first for schools in Philadelphia.

The kids in the program meet four times each week and sometimes teach younger students.

Gabriel Kuriloff, assistant principal for SLA Beeber, said it’s much more effective than a traditional teaching assistant program.

“Our students are super engaged,” said Kuriloff. “The proof has been in the work."

Kurlioff also gave insight into the teaching shortage across the nation, especially in Philadelphia.

"If you were a Black student, your chances of never having a Black teacher or Black male educator are really high,” said Kurlioff. “Everyone is losing in a world where we don’t have teachers of color.”

One of the goals of this program is to create a student-to-teacher pipeline, especially to fill the need for Black and Brown students.

Ronald Smith has already seen the difference a program like this can make. "I've only had about six African American teachers, and I feel like each one I had I was able to connect more," he said.

The program is partnering with Temple University's College of Education and the Center for Black Educator Development.

“We wanted to build out a program with amazing partners and help change the environment around teaching and learning in Philadelphia,” said Kurlioff.

Both Knox and Smith are considering careers as teachers one day, but even if they don't follow that path they'll still take away a lot from this program.

"We're trendsetters you know," Knox said.