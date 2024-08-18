New Jersey

Driver of stolen car leads police on chase in NJ, crashes into a home and another car

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase before crashing into another car and a home, according to officials with the Gloucester City Police Department.

Officers with the Deptford Police Department were pursuing a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car, officials said.

Shortly after crashing into the other car, the stolen vehicle collided into a home on the 500 block of Morris Street in Gloucester County, according to officials.

When the stolen vehicle crashed into the other car, an 8-year-old and a 7-year-old who were passengers of the other car were left seriously hurt. The driver of the other car also sustained minor injuries, police said. All of the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The man driving the stolen car tried to flee on foot but was ultimately arrested by police, officials said. He is identified as 32-year-old Joshua Chrimson, of Mount Laurel.

Chrimson was charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and other related charges. He was taken to the Camden County Jail.

