Roosevelt Boulevard

Passenger Ejected, Killed as Apparently Stolen Car Rams Driver at Red Light

The late-night wreck left car parts on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Rising Sun Avenue

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver of a crashed car that Philadelphia police said was stolen just days earlier "limped away" from the wreck that left his passenger dead on Roosevelt Boulevard late Monday night.

The crash happened just before midnight at the Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. When police officers and medics arrived they found two damaged cars and a man dead in the median between the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 1.

"We believe, according to accident investigators, that speed was a factor," Small said.

A driver had stopped his Honda at a red light on the northbound Boulevard when a speeding Kia slammed into the rear of the Honda, investigators and witnesses said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The force of the wreck caused the Kia to flip over several times, Small said.

"The light was red, the vehicle was speeding, lost control," crash witness Elvin Gonzalez said. He said that one person crashed out of car as it was flipping over.

Gonzalez said he ran over to the passenger to offer help, "but it was too late."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

caught on camera 20 hours ago

WATCH: Irate Customer Trashes NJ Liquor Store, Causes Thousands in Damage

Philadelphia Eagles 9 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagle Haason Reddick Gives Back to Hometown Camden Through Christmas Event

The driver "limped away" as he fled from the wreck, Small said.

Car parts wound up scattered on the roadway, investigators said.

Police ran the Kia's VIN and found that the car was reported stolen just days earlier and just a few blocks away from where the crash occurred.

"More than likely that's the reason why the driver of Kia fled the scene of the accident, due to the fact that the vehicle was in stolen status, Small said.

The Honda driver remained on scene and wasn't seriously hurt, Small said.

Police found several cellphones at the scene that they hope would help track down the driver, Small said.

This article tagged under:

Roosevelt BoulevardDeadly Crash
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us