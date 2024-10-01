Sting donates $25k to Philadelphia elementary school to enhance music program

Grammy Award-winning artist Sting hopes to make a difference in one Philadelphia elementary school.

The music legend partnered with Live Nation and the Met Philadelphia to donate $25,000 to the Laura W. Waring School of North Philadelphia to help enhance the school's music program.

Sting said he aims to spark the next generation of musicians in Philadelphia and hopes his donation will not just be a financial boost but a catalyst for the students at Waring Elementary.

“I’ve always enjoyed my visits to Philadelphia, a city with a rich musical heritage,” Sting said. “I’m very much looking forward to returning with my new band later this month and am especially grateful for the opportunity to help inspire the next generation of musicians in Philadelphia.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Before becoming a rock star, Sting was an English teacher at St. Paul’s First School in Cramlington, England, and deeply values the role of educators.

Sting, along with representatives from Live Nation and the Met presented the check to Warning Elementary Principal Amanda Strain just before he took the stage on one of the first of two back-to-back shows at the Met on Monday, Sept. 30.

“This donation will help open opportunities for our students to continue exploring their creativity through music by purchasing more instruments, offering additional after-school music programs, and connecting with cultural organizations to bring in artists for workshops,” Strain said. “On behalf of the entire Waring School community, we are overjoyed to receive this generous donation, and we are grateful to Sting and Live Nation.”