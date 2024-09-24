13 Pennsylvania schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools, 1 from Philadelphia

The U.S. Department of Education recognized 356 schools as the 2024 cohort of the National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 13 schools in Pennsylvania.

Out of the 13 schools, Central High School in Philadelphia is a winner, making it their third win. Three other schools in the Philadelphia region were honored, including Holy Family School in Phoenixville, Marlborough Elementary School in Upper Perkiomen, and Springfield High School in Springfield, Delaware County.

"The Blue Ribbon Award is an achievement that recognizes the continued academic excellence of the Central High School student body as well as the dedication of our faculty, staff and families. This achievement memorializes the accomplishments of our entire school community, past and present," Central High School President Katharine Davis said in a letter to the community.

Schools win the prize either for being among the top academic performers in the state or for significant progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

The Pennsylvania schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Pennsylvania – Freedom – Economy Elementary School, Ambridge Area School District.

Pennsylvania – Green Lane – Marlborough Elementary School, Upper Perkiomen School District.

Pennsylvania – Harrisburg – West Hanover Elementary School, Central Dauphin School District.

Pennsylvania – Johnstown – Richland Elementary School, Richland School District.

Pennsylvania – Mercer – Mercer Area High School, Mercer Area SD.

Pennsylvania – Philadelphia – Central High School, Philadelphia City Sd.

Pennsylvania – Phoenixville – Holy Family School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh – Dorseyville Middle School, Fox Chapel Area School District.

Pennsylvania – Renfrew – Connoquenessing Elementary School, Butler Area School District.

Pennsylvania – Saltsburg – Saltsburg Elementary School, River Valley School District.

Pennsylvania – Sewickley – Quaker Valley Middle School, Quaker Valley Sd.

Pennsylvania – Springfield – Springfield High School, Springfield SD.

Pennsylvania – Stoneboro – Oakview Elementary School, Lakeview School District.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”