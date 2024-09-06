Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Jalen Hurts Foundation to donate $5k for every touchdown he scores to provide AC for Philly schools

For every touchdown that Hurts scores this season, his foundation will donate $5,000 towards his Keep It Cool Initiative

By Cherise Lynch

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 19, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Every time Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown this season, more funding will go toward Philadelphia public schools.

The Jalen Hurts Foundation announced that it will donate $5,000 towards Hurts' Keep It Cool Initiative for every touchdown he scores in the 2024-25 season.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Earlier this year, the quarterback had donated $200,000 to fund air conditioning at several schools within the Philadelphia public school system.

The donation went towards adding 300 air conditioning units in 10 schools across the district.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The foundation noted that more needs to be done after dozens of city schools were forced to send students home last week due to inadequate cooling systems.

Brazil Sep 5

Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love rise high above São Paulo with 108-foot-high mural

Philadelphia Eagles Aug 30

How to watch Eagles vs. Packers Week 1 showdown in Brazil

For more information, visit www.jalenhurtsfoundation.org.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EaglesPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia School District
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us