South St. Closures & Curfews on the Table Following Shooting

In the wake of a mass shooting on South Street over the weekend, Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla said the city will be in ongoing conversations with businesses on the busy retail corridor about how best to proceed. That could include periodic street closures or curfews if deemed necessary by city officials and police, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Any decisions would be made in conjunction with local businesses, said Squilla, a Democrat representing the city's First District, which encompasses South Street.

Following the shooting that killed three and wounded 11 late Saturday night, the city closed off the surrounding area — between Front and Sixth streets from Bainbridge to Lombard streets — from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Read more about the the possible changes on South Street at PBJ.com.

