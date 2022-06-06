Teenager in Custody for South Street Mass Shooting, Sources Say

Police have a young man in custody and he is expected later Monday to be the first person charged in the mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia over the weekend, according to law enforcement sources.

The 18-year-old has not been identified, but District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a press conference later this afternoon with more details. Investigators are still searching for others allegedly involved in the terrifying incident that left three people dead and 11 others wounded.

Police believe a fight between at least three men, including two who appeared armed with handguns, ignited what became a massive shooting scene that involved as many as five people with firearms shooting in the crowded area.

Details about the victims began to emerge on Monday. A resident advisor at one of Philadelphia's oldest educational institutions, Girard College, was one of the three killed, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kris Minners, 22, was an advisor for 2nd and 6th grade boys at the North Philadelphia school, according to Girard College and the American Federation of Teachers.

Minners had been celebrating his birthday with family and friends on South Street prior to the shooting, according to Girard College's Interim President James Turner.

Two others killed in the terrifying violence were Gregory Jackson, 34, and Alexis Quinn, 27. Eleven people were also wounded by the dozens of rounds of bullets sprayed into a massive crowd of people gather near 2nd and 3rd streets in the area popular for its bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

On Monday, crime scene investigators and members of the District Attorney's office remained along South Street, which had been shut down from 6th Street to Front Street since the incident shortly before midnight Saturday.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw had yet to provide an update Monday to the investigation, but Krasner spoke at a press conference in the morning and said it was likely that several guns were used.

One of numerous police officers patrolling the area at the time of the mass shooting fired his gun at one of the shooters, PPD Inspector D. F. Pace said over the weekend. It is not known if the suspect was struck, but the gunman did drop their gun and flee.

Girard College

The 11 shooting victims who survived were a 17-year-old boy; two 18-year-old men; two 20-year-old men; three men aged 23, 43 and 69; two 17-year-old girls; and a 19-year-old woman. Their medical conditions ranged from stable to critical, Outlaw said.

Investigators believe one of the men who died had gotten into a fight with another man, which was "potentially the genesis of the shooting," Outlaw said. Both men then began firing at one another, she said. The rest of the victims appeared to be "innocent bystanders," the commissioner said.

Police said they were looking at cell phone video uploaded to YouTube Sunday morning that seems to show the chaotic moments before the shooting occurred.

In the video, two people approach a third person by the Rita’s Italian Ice shop on South Street. As the pair is walking, one of them, who appears to be a man in a white shirt, pulls out what seems to be a handgun from his waistband. The pair begin grabbing at the third person and a tussle quickly follows.

Three people were killed while 11 others were injured in a mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia. NBC10's Karen Hua and Brian Sheehan have the latest on the investigation and speak to witnesses as well as residents about the continued violence.

The individual taking the video then takes cover as multiple gunshots ring out. It's unclear if the gun seen in the video was ever fired or connected to the gunshots.

Law enforcement sources did confirm with NBC10 that the man in a white shirt who was involved in the fight in the video was one of the people killed in the shooting.

Another one of the shooters who has yet to be arrested was last seen running south on American Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. Several businesses on South Street captured the shooting on surveillance video, and police were attempting to gather the images to aid their investigation.

At least two guns were found at the scene, one of them with an extended magazine.

South Street is a popular area in Philadelphia lined with restaurants, shops and bars. It is highly trafficked among both locals and tourists. Outlaw said extra officers had been deployed to the area in anticipation of larger-than-average crowds in part due to the warm weather and "several events going on in the city at one time."

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace, the police inspector, said.

"I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers," Pace said. "This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night - weekends - and especially during the summer months."

One of the survivors was 69-year-old Rusty Crowell. The South Philly resident told NBC10 he was at the bar Dobbs on South to see a friend perform when he stepped outside shortly before midnight and heard the gunshots.

Last Tuesday, video captured the moments a woman and other gunmen opened fire on the 400 block of South Street – less than two blocks away from Saturday night's shooting. One man was injured.

"Furious. I am furious, not just for my neighborhood, for the whole country. If I hear one more time ‘thoughts and prayers’ – bull---," neighbor Maureen Long said through tears. "We cannot disagree about this. We have to do something. I don't care what your political leanings are. We can't continue to let people kill people."

A woman who lives in the area of Philadelphia where three people were killed and 11 others wounded sounds off on gun violence and shares what she heard outside her window on Saturday.

The Saturday shooting in Philadelphia is just the latest in a spate of mass shootings across the country.

In Buffalo, New York, a gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three others at a supermarket in what authorities said was a racially motivated attack. In Uvalde, Texas, another gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. In Oklahoma, a man killed four people and wounded several others inside a Tulsa medical building. In Tennessee, a shooting near a nightclub left three dead and 14 wounded.

In Philadelphia, the toll of gun violence is not reserved to isolated mass shootings.

A gun violence tracker from the city controller’s office tallied 743 nonfatal and 188 fatal shooting victims as of June 2. Several shootings have occurred in the days since, with the number of fatal and nonfatal victims both sure to rise.

Shootings have accounted for the most killings in Philadelphia this year. The slight bit of positive news amid the carnage, though, is that killings as of Saturday night were at 211, down from the 225 seen at the same time in 2021, which finished as the year with the most murders since the city first began keeping record.

The recent high-profile shootings, though, have renewed calls for stricter gun control amid rising gun violence across the country.

President Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged there is little left for him to do through executive action and called on Congress to pass legislation to tighten gun laws. While the Uvalde shooting renewed bipartisan talks about modest gun reforms, such talks have broken down in the past.

Meanwhile, legislators in Philadelphia are barred by Pennsylvania’s preemption law from enacting gun control statutes that are stricter than state laws.

"We cannot accept continued violence as a way of life in our country. Until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "As Mayor, I will continue to fight to protect our communities and urge others to advocate for stronger laws that keep guns out of the hands of violent individuals."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.