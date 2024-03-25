Pride Paws is no ordinary pet shop.

The Medford store provides job training and transitional employment to people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

Erica Richman leads the team in learning functional skills like baking, inventory, customer service, creativity, cleaning and maintenance and more.

In addition to being a fully functional retail store, participants bake all-natural dog biscuits and make handmade items for dogs and cats like toys, notecards and blankets.

"Everything you see out in the store is them," Richman tells NBC10's Matt DeLucia.

The name says it all.

Pride Paws gives very special people purpose, community and special skills for life.