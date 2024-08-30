Souderton school board member apologizes for lewd comment about Kamala Harris

A school board director in Montgomery County apologized publicly for the first time after facing more pressure to resign over a lewd comment he made about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The controversy started on social media but became the focus at Souderton Area School District's last two regular board meetings since the post in question was made in July.

In late July, School Board Director William Formica went on social media and posted a derogatory sexual comment about Harris. His comment was deleted, but not before people took screenshots and reposted it all over the internet

Outside the Souderton Area School District board meeting in Montgomery County on Thursday families made it clear what side they’re on.

One side believes Formica needs to resign immediately, the other says he shouldn’t go anywhere.

“Personally I think freedom of speech reigns. I think Bill Formica has done a great job so far,” Jezreel Davis, a supporter of Formica said.

“He’s given everybody the okay to just treat people the way you want to treat them, talk to them however you want to talk about them,” Charl Wellener, a protester said.

Both sides stood outside for an hour before the meeting started.

The meeting was held inside Indian Valley Middle School where Formica spoke, admitting to making a derogatory sexual comment on social media in July about Harris.

“She is a national political figure, someone none of us know personally, and has nothing to do with our community,” Formica said at the meeting.

Formica told the crowd it was impulsive and unprofessional. He said he’s dealing with vicious attacks, including death threats, to his family on social media.

“I prayed for those who harbor so much hate in their hearts. And I hope one day you can let it go so you can be happy too,” Formica said.

Some in the crowd gave him a standing ovation after his speech, while others booed.

The school board said it has no authority to force him to step down.