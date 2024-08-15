Souderton school board member facing calls to resign after lewd comment about Kamala Harris

A school board director in Montgomery County is facing more pressure to resign over a lewd post people said he made about Vice President Kamala Harris.

The controversy started on social media but became the focus at Souderton Area School District's regular board meeting on Wednesday night.

In late July, School Board Director William Formica allegedly went on social media and posted a derogatory sexual comment about Vice President Kamala Harris. His comment was deleted, but not before people took screenshots and reposted it all over the internet

Wednesday night, the board – Formica not present – said the meeting was not scheduled to address Formica’s comments. The crowd started booing, and members got up and left.

“I have a daughter. I don’t want her to grow up thinking that men like this are correct and she would only get to places of power—not through hard work, but through other means," said Corinne Degeiso, a member of the Souderton Area for Responsible Leadership.

The school board issued a statement stating that Formica used inappropriate language and poor judgment. Members asked for “some time to process this situation.”

A petition on Change.com is calling for Formica to resign and has more than 1,800 signatures. But, there are also people who don't think he should resign.

While most say his past comments on social media were distasteful, they're pleased with how he's handled other school board business.

“He does a lot of financial management for the district. He’s very skilled in that,” said Kaitlin Destine of Valley Conservative Voice.

“He also was for parental rights, for protecting the kids and for policies that would do that. And that has not changed,” said Bruce Hagan of Indian Valley Conservative Voice.

An action meeting is scheduled for Aug. 29, and many parents say they'll once again push for his resignation.

NBC10 reached out to Formica for comment to see if he will attend the action meeting, but no responses have been provided.