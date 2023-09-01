Philadelphia School District

Some schools will be dismissed early due to extreme heat in Philadelphia next week

By Emily Rose Grassi

Philly_School_District
NBC10

Some schools in the Philadelphia School District will be dismissed early next week because extreme heat is expected.

The schools impacted are those that do not have strong enough air conditioning or no air conditioning at all.

From Tuesday, September 5 to Thursday, September 7, 2023, students will be dismissed early.

"Exposure to excessive heat can cause heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. In extreme heat, the District encourages families to please remember to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and be sure they wear sunscreen," the district said in a statement.

Parents can refer to this guide for more tips on keeping children safe in extreme heat.

"The District has invested $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, with an emphasis on those serving elementary students," Oz Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the School District of Philadelphia said.

The school district is currently working on installing air conditioning systems throughout the city's school buildings.

For the full list of schools impacted next week click here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia School DistrictExtreme Weather
