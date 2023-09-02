The longest heatwave of the summer season starts on Sunday and will last through Thursday.

Temperatures will cool off overnight Saturday, but they'll quickly start to climb up into the 80s and 90s by 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Last day of the comfy stuff for a while. Likely a HEATWAVE starting tomorrow🔥, continues through much of next week. One thought: guidance has overdone all the heatwaves so far this year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI2kQv0rxo — Justin Godynick NBC (@JGodynick) September 2, 2023

Conditions are expected to turn more humid this week too.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Dangerous rip currents are a threat to beachgoers at the shore.

Holiday weekend started off comfortable, however Sunday starts a prolonged hotter air mass & turning more humid. Dangerous rip currents continue at the NJ/DE beaches. Here are forecasts for select cities. Local forecasts: https://t.co/ka2HFv1KuB Be safe! #njwx #dewx #pawx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/xfI3QL3ZxA — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 2, 2023

Highs will stay in the 90s until Friday as rain chances could bring some relief.

Over 70 schools in the Philadelphia School District will be dismissed early during the heatwave.