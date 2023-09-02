First Alert Weather

The longest heatwave of the summer starts on Sunday

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

The longest heatwave of the summer season starts on Sunday and will last through Thursday.

Temperatures will cool off overnight Saturday, but they'll quickly start to climb up into the 80s and 90s by 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Conditions are expected to turn more humid this week too.

Dangerous rip currents are a threat to beachgoers at the shore.

Highs will stay in the 90s until Friday as rain chances could bring some relief.

Over 70 schools in the Philadelphia School District will be dismissed early during the heatwave.

