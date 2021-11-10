Stench From Smoky Junkyard Fire Spreads Over Philly and NJ

You might smell something foul as you walk out the door Wednesday morning as the acrid smell of smoke from a large junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia spreads into other parts of Philadelphia -- including Center City -- and South Jersey neighborhoods.

"It's kind of like a burnt rubber that's just wafting through the air," said NBC10 reporter Randy Gyllenhaal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I still smell it man," Joe Jamison said Wednesday morning in Center City.

The blaze started shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a facility in the southwest section of Philadelphia, and the black smoke reached hundreds of feet into the air and began spreading out over the city. Smoke from the massive tire fire at South 61st street could be seen for miles Tuesday afternoon -- as far away as Bucks County -- before it was eventually controlled by city firefighters a couple hours later.

A massive blaze involving a giant pile of tires sent a massive plume of black smoke over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Winds are pushing the toxic cloud toward New Jersey.

White smoke, however, continued to rise from the smoldering remains more than 14 hours later. The smell of the smoke could be smelled in Philadelphia's Center City, South Philadelphia, Point Breeze, Graduate Hospital and other neighborhoods. The light winds were also pushing the stench into parts of South Jersey.

Update: The hazy burnt rubber smoke is real bad right now around Penn, the hospitals, Point Breeze and Grad Hospital. It’s been 14 hours and the junkyard fire is contained, but it’s smoldering @NBCPhiladelphia — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) November 10, 2021

Dr. Darren Mareiniss, with Einstein Health, said "It's hard to say" what the health ramifications from the smoky blaze could be "since it’s a big trash heap what exactly is in the air."

"It’s gonna irritate peoples airwaves," Mareiniss said. "So I wonder about those people who have, let's say, asthma and get a whiff of this and then have bronchospasm, they have their airwaves clamped down because of the irritation."

You could also still see the smoke as you drove around the city Wednesday morning.

An 8 mph breeze on Wednesday morning was working against pushing the smoke out, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. A stronger breeze later in the day should help dissipate the smoky haze.

About 100 firefighters were battling the inferno by 4:30 p.m., authorities said. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has yet to be revealed.

This was just the latest junk blaze in the Philadelphia region in recent days: A tire fire burned in the Port Richmond neighborhood and a junkyard caught fire in West Philadelphia on Nov. 1. And, a warehouse burned in Marcus Hook on Nov. 2.