Firefighters are battling a large warehouse fire in Delaware County.

The fire started at a building on the 200 block of East 10th Street in Marcus Hook early Monday evening, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

So far there are no reports of any injuries.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.