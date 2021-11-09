Southwest Philadelphia

Junkyard Fire Sends Flames, Smoke 100s of Feet into Sky

A massive tire blaze in Southwest Philadelphia has sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky over Center City and other nearby neighborhoods

By Brian X. McCrone

A massive tire fire in a Philadelphia junkyard could be seen for miles Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze started shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a facility in the southwest section of the city, and the black smoke reached hundreds of feet into the air and began spreading out over the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
A junk yard fire in Southwest Philadelphia
NBC10 Skyforce10
A junk yard fire in Southwest Philadelphia sent a huge plume of black smoke over the city, Tuesday, No. 9, 2021.

About 100 firefighters were battling the inferno by 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

South 61st Street was shut down between Lindbergh Boulevard and Passyunk Avenue, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information throughout the afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Southwest PhiladelphiaBrian X. McCrone
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us