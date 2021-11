Firefighters battled a large junkyard fire in West Philadelphia on Monday.

The fire started at a junkyard on the 4700 block of Merion Avenue around 8 p.m. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the fire spread to several vehicles.

Around 8:45 p.m., firefighters controlled the bulk of the flames. They continue to put out hotspots.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.