Police issue warning after skimming device found on credit card machine at South Jersey 7-Eleven

Heads up if you used your credit or debit card at a 7-Eleven store in South Jersey.

Police are urging people to check their bank accounts for fraud after a skimming device was found inside a 7-Eleven located on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, Burlington County.

According to police, the device was found attached to the credit card machine at the cash register on Monday.

Police said that after an initial investigation, they found that the device was placed on Friday, March 22, at 9:21 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine how many customers may have had their PIN numbers and other personal data compromised, according to police.

Police said if you see a suspicious transaction, immediately notify your bank or credit card company then call the non-emergency number at 856-829-6666 to make a report.