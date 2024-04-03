New Jersey

Police issue warning after skimming device found on credit card machine at South Jersey 7-Eleven

The skimming device was found on a credit card machine at a 7-Eleven located on Route 130 in Cinnaminsion

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heads up if you used your credit or debit card at a 7-Eleven store in South Jersey.

Police are urging people to check their bank accounts for fraud after a skimming device was found inside a 7-Eleven located on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, Burlington County.

According to police, the device was found attached to the credit card machine at the cash register on Monday.

Police said that after an initial investigation, they found that the device was placed on Friday, March 22, at 9:21 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Investigators are still trying to determine how many customers may have had their PIN numbers and other personal data compromised, according to police.

Police said if you see a suspicious transaction, immediately notify your bank or credit card company then call the non-emergency number at 856-829-6666 to make a report.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bucks County 2 hours ago

Extradition hearing set for suspect in Levittown slayings

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Man dies in Philly rowhome fire as several others – including woman who jumped – are hurt

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us