Three masked men pushed a woman out of the way and shot her date as he sat in a car near Front and South streets on the edge of Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood.

The man and the woman -- who are both from outside Philadelphia -- had come into the city for a first date Monday night, Philadelphia police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While the man was in a car parked along Front Street, near South Street, and talking to the woman around 11:30 p.m., three masked men approached and pushed the woman out of the way, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

At least two shots were fired, striking the man -- who is in his 30s -- in the chest.

"There was no robbery, there was no argument, they didn't take anything, they didn't ask for anything, these three males walked right up to this victim -- while he was sitting in the passenger seat -- and fired two shots from point-blank range," Small said.

Shot after a date night on South Street: Philly Police say a 32-year-old man was sitting in a car at Front/South, chatting with a woman after a first date. Three masked men walked up and shot him twice point-blank to the chest. No robbery. Near Society Hill @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wWYsRXRQ7i — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) November 9, 2021

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for two gunshot wounds to his chest.

The masked men ran off, jumped into what is believed to be a White Acura and drove off, police said.

Police didn't have a motive or description of the suspects. They hoped that surveillance video in the area would help them.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.