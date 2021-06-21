Man Shot on SEPTA Market-Frankford El Train, Suspect Found Dead on Tracks

What to Know A man was shot on a SEPTA Market-Frankford elevated train during the Monday morning commute.

Police blocked off the Arrott Transportation Center stop and shuttle bused passengers after taking the injured man off the train.

A person matching witnesses' description of the shooter was later found dead on the tracks, SEPTA said.

A man was shot on an elevated SEPTA train in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood during the Monday morning commute, causing the transit agency to shuttle bus passengers. A man matching the description of the shooter, according to witnesses, was later found dead on the tracks, SEPTA said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SEPTA police responded to the Arrott Transportation Center stop along the Market-Frankford Line shortly after 6 a.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound to his arm on the train, SEPTA said.

Witnesses said the shooter jumped off the train. Later in the morning, SEPTA said a man matching the suspect's description was found dead on the tracks.

SEPTA didn't reveal the exact circumstances around the shooting. They also didn't reveal the condition of the gunshot victim.

An officer could be seen blocking the entrance to the el train platform at the Arrott stop at Arrott Street and Frankford Avenue with yellow tape.

SEPTA used shuttle buses to take passengers between the Frankford Transportation Center and Allegheny Station through much of the morning commute. The transit agency warned passengers to expect delays.

MFL: Shuttle bus service will continue to operate between Frankford TC and Allegheny Station. Trains will operate between 69th Street TC and Allegheny Station. Delays are possible. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) June 21, 2021

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.