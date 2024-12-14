Shooting outside nightclub in Philadelphia leaves 2 people injured: Police

An investigation is underway after two people were shot outside a nightclub in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 outside the Bamboo Nightclub at 6238 Bustleton Ave.

Police said one man and one woman were both shot in the leg. Investigators are still working to find the shooter and figure out what led up to the incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.