Philadelphia

Shooting outside nightclub in Philadelphia leaves 2 people injured: Police

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after two people were shot outside a nightclub in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 outside the Bamboo Nightclub at 6238 Bustleton Ave.

Police said one man and one woman were both shot in the leg. Investigators are still working to find the shooter and figure out what led up to the incident.

