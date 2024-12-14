A man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in the Germantown section of the city on Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Hansberry Street just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot one time in his right arm, according to officials. Police took him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

A second victim, also a 23-year-old man, was shot once in the right side of his neck, police said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The third victim was identified as a man in his early twenties, according to police. He was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 7:12 p.m.

No arrests have been yet in this incident, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit by calling 215-686-3334.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).